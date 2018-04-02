Troy home shot up with child inside

Troy police are looking for a suspect in a shooting of a home Sunday night.

According to the Troy Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of Railroad Avenue at around 9:25 p.m. At the scene they found several bullet holes in the front wall of the residence,

There were several adults and a young child in the home. No injuries have been reported.

Police say a silver car was last seen leaving the area. Anyone with information should call Troy police at 334-566-0500 or the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.

