Spay-Neuter clinic remains closed without vet

The Wiregrass Spay/Neuter Alliance was noticeably quiet Monday, but quiet is the new normal at the low-cost clinic and the only animals inside are the figurines in the lobby.

The clinic has been closed for the last six weeks after their veterinarian retired. They can’t re-open until they can find and hire a new one. Before the clinic closed, they were doing about 30 surgeries a day for pet owners and for rescue groups who work with abandoned animals. With the clinic closed – especially around this time – that means we could see an increase in the animal population in Dothan.

“Right now, we’re going through breeding season. So, a lot of things are pregnant or they’re about to have puppies and kittens. We’re unable to stop that process while we’re closed down,” said Nikki McCord, Executive Director of the Wiregrass Spay/Neuter Alliance.

McCord stressed she’s not talking about puppies and kittens who belong to pet owners – these are the stray animals who wander around your neighborhood.

“Let’s take a city block. You have 5 cats and 5 dogs. In 5 years, you’ll have 888 dogs and 2,664 cats if you can’t stop that multiplication factor,” said McCord, “It’s so important to get these pets spayed and neutered.”

She says the surgeries have cut down on the stray animal population in Dothan. The closing of the clinic has also impacted how many animals rescue groups can save. Barbara Seaman, Co-Founder of the non-profit Felines Under Rescue or F.U.R. works to trap feral cats and have them spayed.

In one year, they are able to get roughly 500 stray cats surgeries. They also provide financial assistance to pet owners for surgeries. Seaman says they can’t take in as many of the cats seen wandering around Dothan because they can’t afford to.

“Because of the fact now that we have to have an appointment at a private practice clinic and we can’t afford to take that many in. It has cut down on the work we’re doing,” said Seaman.

Prices at the clinic can range from $40 to $70. At some private practices surgery costs can be double that. The clinic says they hope to find the right veterinarian to take over soon. They are remodeling the clinic while they are closed.

