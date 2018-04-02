Alabama State kicks off Spring Practice - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Alabama State kicks off Spring Practice

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Alabama State offensive lineman Tytus Howard described the first day of Spring practice perfectly.

"It's always good, you know, the first day jitters; it's hard to go to sleep at night," Howard said. 

The first day of Spring practice is exciting for any football program, but for Alabama State it's as exciting as it gets. It's the first full year of Donald Hill-Eley at the helm after he took over as the interim at the midway point last year. A lot of new faces on the coaching staff in addition to new players on the team creates for such an exciting environment to start. 

Head Coach Donald Hill-Eley said, "I get an opportunity to be a head coach of a great group of guys, to lead a great coaching staff. It's the first five games we're playing five champions so we get a chance every week to play championship football." 

For the players, the first day showed promise in the future of the program.  

"First day of practice, it felt great. Good vibes all over the field. I felt more of a flowing energy through the team. There was good speed. I saw a lot of people making plays, offensive and defensive. The coaches also had a good moral to them. They were out there pushing us getting the most stuff out of us," said Hornets linebacker Malik Bridges 

The Hornets started last season 0-5. When Hill-Eley took over, they won five of their last six games so it's all about building off of that momentum, which starts with Spring ball. 

"Athletically they can get the job done but they needed that year or those 10 games to mature," said Hill-Eley. "This one day looked better than the whole camp that we were here in August. We'll just get better, we'll come out the Spring and if we have different areas to address at that point we'll make sure we get that done."

ASU returns to the practice field on Wednesday. We will hear from the Coordinators then. 

