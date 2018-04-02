Search for Montgomery County bank robber continues

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a bank robber wanted for theft of property and possession of a forged instrument.

Laura Harvell is described as a woman in her early 40’s, standing about 5’7” and weighing around 150 pounds. She’s accused of stealing money from a local Montgomery bank and stealing checks that she cashed.

Sheriff’s investigators advise you to avoid having personal information stolen by keeping your Social Security number private and secure and to never give out your Social Security number to anyone over the phone. It’s also a good idea to check your credit reports regularly.

