Woman wanted for stealing money from Montgomery bank - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

CrimeStoppers

Woman wanted for stealing money from Montgomery bank

By John O'Connor, Anchor / Reporter
Connect
Laura Harvell. (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) Laura Harvell. (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a bank robber wanted for theft of property and possession of a forged instrument.

Laura Harvell is described as a woman in her early 40’s, standing about 5’7” and weighing around 150 pounds. She’s accused of stealing money from a local Montgomery bank and stealing checks that she cashed.

Sheriff’s investigators advise you to avoid having personal information stolen by keeping your Social Security number private and secure and to never give out your Social Security number to anyone over the phone. It’s also a good idea to check your credit reports regularly.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico

    Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:25:20 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:18:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

    More >>

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

    More >>

  • Dashboard video shows Sacramento sheriff's car hit protester

    Dashboard video shows Sacramento sheriff's car hit protester

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:04:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:09:57 GMT
    This March 31, 2018 photo made from video shows a woman being struck by a Sacramento County Sheriff's patrol vehicle during a demonstration over the shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police. (Guy Danilowitz via AP)This March 31, 2018 photo made from video shows a woman being struck by a Sacramento County Sheriff's patrol vehicle during a demonstration over the shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police. (Guy Danilowitz via AP)

    Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.

    More >>

    Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.

    More >>

  • CrimeStoppers

    Woman wanted for stealing money from Montgomery bank

    Woman wanted for stealing money from Montgomery bank

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:09:50 GMT
    Laura Harvell. (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)Laura Harvell. (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

    The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a bank robber wanted for theft of property and possession of a forged instrument.

    More >>

    The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a bank robber wanted for theft of property and possession of a forged instrument.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly