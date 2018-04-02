23 candidates in running for Montgomery County Board of Education

Candidates running for the Montgomery County Board of Education are getting ready for a June 5 primary.

Five of the seven seats are up for grabs, with nearly two dozen candidates vying for the job. Community leaders have been pushing for fresh leaders since "failing" schools and financial problems led to a state intervention in the Montgomery Public Schools system.

Eighteen democrats and five republicans are running for board seats. See the full list of candidates below:

District 1

Lesa Keith (Incumbent)(R)

Liletta Mahone Jenkins (D)

Frederick Turner (D)

Marcus Vandiver (D)

District 2

Larry Lee (R)

Ted Lowery (R)

Branda Irby (D)

Misty Messick (D)

Clare Weil (D)

District 3

Brenda DeRamus-Coleman (D)

Philip Ensler (D)

Melinda Stallworth (D)

District 5

Jannah Morgan Bailey (R)

Melissa B. Snowden (Incumbent)(R)

Danielle Gross (D)

Rhonda Oates (D)

Carey Owens (D)

DeVona Sims (D)

District 6

Jessica Johnson Anderson (D)

Timothy Bass (D)

Claudia Mitchell (D)

Robert Porterfield (Incumbent)(D)

Deena Weston (D)

