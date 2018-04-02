Montgomery Biscuits release opening day roster

It's almost Biscuits time in Montgomery! The Biscuits Opening Day is slated for Thursday at Riverwalk Stadium and there is a lot to be excited about.

Four different Tampa Bay Rays' Top 30 prospects headline the roster: the number 12 prospect, Nick Solak, number 15 prospect, Brandon Lowe, number 22 prospect Genesis Cabrera and number 25, Ryan Boldt.

Three returners, Jake Cronenworth, Dalton Kelly and Andrew Velazquez highlight the infield. The outfield will have a different feel as well. Nathan Lukes returns, but several others have elevated to AAA Durham.

On the hill, just five returners are back in the Capital City.

This is the Biscuits 15th season and you can meet the 2018 Opening Day Squad Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the Alley. The event is free and open to the public.

First pitch on Thursday is set for 6:35 p.m. against the Biloxi Shuckers.

