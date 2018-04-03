Eric: One last warm day

One more warm day ahead with highs approaching 80 degrees Tuesday.

We're ahead of a cold front, but a few showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible by afternoon. A line of thunderstorms will race southward into the region overnight into early tomorrow morning. This line could have some gusty winds with it, but the overall severe weather threat remains low. We think any tornado threat stays north of the area, but we'll be watching the intensity of those storms closely.

Cooler air settles into Alabama starting tomorrow.

Watch Today in Alabama for all the latest details!

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.