MPS encouraging upperclassmen to earn college credits in high school

MPS wants to put some high school students on the fast track to college (Source: Pixabay images)

Montgomery Public Schools wants to put some high school students on a fast track to college. It’s holding an informational meeting Tuesday night about its Dual Enrollment program that allows students to earn college credits while still in high school.

The meeting will be held at MPS Professional Services Center at 515 South Union Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Dual Enrollment program has been in place for several years, and school officials say more students should be taking advantage of it. Students who are already enrolled agree.

“I go to school in the morning, then I go to dual enrollment,” explained Lanier High School Senior Andre Lamont. “I come back from college and go to high school, I go to journalism, I do my stuff in there,”

Lamont leaves his high school during the day to take a history course on campus at Alabama State University.

“Some of the courses that they take will allow them to go ahead and just get ahead in college before they ever start college and some of the courses will actually allow them to earn credit for high school if it meets Alabama graduation Standards, high school credit as well as college credit,” said Dr. Allison Blakeney, and MPS Educational Specialist.

Montgomery Public Schools partners with six different colleges and universities for the Dual Enrollment program: Alabama State University, Auburn University Montgomery, Faulkner University, Huntingdon College, Trenholm State Community College, and Troy University. It offers three options to earn those college credits.

“An online format, leaving campus to go to college, or possibly having PhDs come to our campuses,” Blakeney said.

Andre Lamont has found Dual Enrollment offers a unique challenge that has given him a unique confidence.

“I write a lot more essays and do a lot more complicated things like bibliographies that I don't usually do in high school,” said Lamont. “it's taken away all the fear of college for me. I can just go and do what I need to do now,"

There’s only one thing he would have done differently.

“If I could have done it all the way through high school, 10, 11, 12 grades, I would have,” Lamont said.

In order to be eligible for Dual Enrollment, students must be in the 11th and 12th grades and maintain a 3.0-grade point average.

Tuesday’s meeting will go over all of that information, as well as the cost of the program. It’s not free, but it is significantly less expensive than the typical college tuition.

