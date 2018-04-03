AL golf resort, hotel receives 2 top honors - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

AL golf resort, hotel receives 2 top honors

The Auburn/Opelika Marriott has been having a great 2018. (Source: Marriott Website) The Auburn/Opelika Marriott has been having a great 2018. (Source: Marriott Website)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Auburn/Opelika Marriott has been having a great 2018. The Alabama hotel and golf resort has been announced as the recipient of two prestigious awards, Hotel of the Year for 2017 and Top Golf Resort.

The A/O Marriott received the 2017 HOTY award after Marriott International reviewed guest satisfaction surveys, financial records, and overall property performances.

Only six hotels were chosen out of 634 in the nation, according to officials.

Kevin Cross, general manager of the Auburn/Opelika Marriott at Grand National, gave credit to the exceptional staff for this award, “Our team of hospitality experts strives each day to delight our guests and it is a real honor to receive these accolades,"

The top golf resort honor was awarded for the third consecutive year by Golf Digest. The Auburn/Opelika Marriott is apart of The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Resort Collection.

For more information on the golf resort and hotel or their awards, click here.

