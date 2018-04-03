No impact yet on AL pork growers in growing trade war

China has raised import duties on a $3 billion list of U.S. pork, apples and other products in an escalating dispute with Washington over trade and industrial policy.

(AP Photo/Andy Wong). Imported nuts from the United States are displayed for sale at a supermarket in Beijing, Monday, April 2, 2018. China raised import duties on U.S. pork, fruit and other products Monday in an escalating tariff dispute with Presiden...

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, FILE). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, a woman wearing a uniform with the logo of an American produce company helps a customer shop for apples a supermarket in Beijing. China raised import duties on a $3 billion ...

US vs. China: a 'slap-fight,' not a trade war. So far

US stocks are falling after China raised import duties on some US products including pork, a step that sent meat producer Tyson Foods lower.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). Morning commuters walk through the snow outside the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, April 2, 2018. The National Weather Service says a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 2 p.m. Monday, with several inches of sprin...

On the menu today at the Front Porch in Millbrook, baked pork chops.

"Everything alright back here?" Marty Bean asked customers as he made his round Tuesday afternoon.

Bean isn't losing any sleep over what the potential impact might be on the growing trade war between the United States and China.

'I've seen a large increase in my business since President Trump has been in office," said Bean.

Trump hit China with tariffs on steel and aluminum a few days ago. China has since returned the favor, raising tariffs on three pages worth of American products including pork and fruit.

"They were to be expected," said Mitt Walker, Director of Governmental & Agricultural Programs for ALFA.

ALFA says agriculture is a $70 billion industry in Alabama that employs around a half-million people.

Walker says it's too early to say just what the impact will be on hog producers in Alabama. Most of them are located in the northeastern part of the state, home to 40 producers who produce about 95 percent of the state's hogs.

"Our concern would be if this unfolds, if it doesn't resolve itself fairly quickly, that downward trend on prices will have an impact on growers," said Walker. The rest of the ag industry in Alabama should be okay, he explained.

"Trade is a complex thing, especially global trade," he added.

Walker is optimistic both sides will work something out because, in the end, both counties need each other.

Bean, meantime, conceded he may be forced to raise prices if there is no compromise between Trump and China but understands what the president is trying to accomplish and the reasons behind it all.

"At some point in time, we had to get on an even playing field," Bean stated.

For now, at least, there is an ocean of difference between America and China over trade. The hope for all involved is they settle their differences soon.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.