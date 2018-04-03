US/China tariff flap could have Alabama impact

China has raised import duties on a $3 billion list of U.S. pork, apples and other products in an escalating dispute with Washington over trade and industrial policy.

(AP Photo/Andy Wong). Imported nuts from the United States are displayed for sale at a supermarket in Beijing, Monday, April 2, 2018. China raised import duties on U.S. pork, fruit and other products Monday in an escalating tariff dispute with Presiden...

China raises tariffs on US pork, fruit in trade dispute

US and China exchange sanctions, raising fears of a full-blown trade war.

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, FILE). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, a woman wearing a uniform with the logo of an American produce company helps a customer shop for apples a supermarket in Beijing. China raised import duties on a $3 billion ...

US vs. China: a 'slap-fight,' not a trade war. So far

US stocks are falling after China raised import duties on some US products including pork, a step that sent meat producer Tyson Foods lower.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). Morning commuters walk through the snow outside the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, April 2, 2018. The National Weather Service says a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 2 p.m. Monday, with several inches of sprin...

President Donald Trump’s beef with China over a major trade imbalance could have an impact on the number of pork producers in Alabama.

The result from the building trade war could result in lower prices per pound for producers.

The pork industry makes up a very small percentage of the state's $70 billion agriculture industry.

ALFA says it’s too early to determine what the long-term effects will be, but is optimistic an agreement will be worked out because in the end, ‘we need each other.’

