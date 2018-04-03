US/China tariff flap could have Alabama impact - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

US/China tariff flap could have Alabama impact

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

President Donald Trump’s beef with China over a major trade imbalance could have an impact on the number of pork producers in Alabama.

The result from the building trade war could result in lower prices per pound for producers.

The pork industry makes up a very small percentage of the state's $70 billion agriculture industry.

ALFA says it’s too early to determine what the long-term effects will be, but is optimistic an agreement will be worked out because in the end, ‘we need each other.’

Bryan Henry is working on this story today. Continue checking back for more details.

