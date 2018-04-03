Shipt announces delivery for Montgomery Winn-Dixie customers - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Shipt announces delivery for Montgomery Winn-Dixie customers

Shipt announced it began delivery for Montgomery Winn Dixie customers on Tuesday (Source: WSFA 12 News) Shipt announced it began delivery for Montgomery Winn Dixie customers on Tuesday (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Alabama-based company Shipt, which has been up and running in Montgomery since July, announced it will now begin delivery for Winn-Dixie shoppers. 

According to Shipt, the delivery service for Montgomery Winn Dixie shoppers began Tuesday. Shipt’s delivery service was brought to the capital city as part of a statewide expansion.

Founded in Birmingham in 2015, Shipt currently has over 84 locations nationwide and counting. 

Shipt is a membership-based program with an annual membership fee of $99. The fee gets you unlimited grocery delivery for the entire calendar year. Orders over $35 have no delivery fee but orders under $35 are charged a $7 delivery fee.

Currently, deliveries exclude alcohol, tobacco or prescriptions.

In March, Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announced it would be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. One location in Montgomery was announced as part of 94 underperforming locations that would close as a result.

A company spokesperson said the decision was made after "a thorough review of options for reducing our current debt" and added that it was "critical to our future and the long-term health of our business."

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

