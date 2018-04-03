Amanda: Rain and rumbles tonight, turning colder Wednesday

All day long we were quiet... a very warm southerly breezy helped supple enough moisture to push today's highs into the low 80s almost everywhere in Alabama! It's been pretty quiet, too - that looks to change later on tonight and into our morning on Wednesday.

Tonight: Some pre-frontal shower and storm activities is stretching through Louisiana, north Mississippi and western Tennessee/Kentucky now, and soon it will slide on into northern/western portions of our state.

This cluster of storms will eventually be our next weather maker allowing rain and rumble to stick around during the overnight. For most, the risk of severe weather is very, very low; at worst, we'll see a few small areas of strong thunderstorm wind. Hail, tornadoes and widespread damaging wind are not expected.

Wednesday: Alabama turns sharply colder behind this front. Temperatures will drop from the 60s into the 50s by midday Wednesday. A cold north breeze will make it feel even colder. It will feel like the middle of January tomorrow! We'll end up in the mid to upper 30s by sunrise Thursday; cold, yes, but probably not cold enough for frost in our area. Frost is likely over north Alabama.

We're between systems Thursday and Friday, expect dry, warm weather both afternoons with sunshine and no rain.

Our next system brings more rain and some thunder to Alabama by Saturday and Sunday...

Amanda Curran - WSFA First Alert Meteorologist

