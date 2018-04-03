Josh: Storms tonight, much colder tomorrow

A mix of sun, clouds and isolated light rain showers is ahead for Alabama this afternoon and evening. Most stay dry, but a few spots will get a quick splash of very light rain. After midnight, a fast-moving line of showers with a few embedded storms will race across Alabama. While widespread damaging weather isn't expected, we can't completely rule out a few strong wind gusts.

The timeframe for this rain/storm situation is from roughly midnight through 6 AM Wednesday.

The rain ends no later than noon, then MUCH colder air sweeps into the state! We'll drop into the upper 50s for most of the day, and a cool northwest breeze will make it feel even colder...

Temperatures will nosedive into the mid and upper 30s by sunrise Thursday morning. Some frost is possible over north Alabama, but most of our area should stay frost-free.

Thursday and Friday will be dry, with another storm system bringing more rain and rumbles to the state by Saturday and Sunday...

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.