Viagra may help prevent colon cancer - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Viagra may help prevent colon cancer

By Judd Davis, Anchor / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
A popular drug used to treat erectile dysfunction may be used other ways in the field of medicine. (Source: Pixabay images) A popular drug used to treat erectile dysfunction may be used other ways in the field of medicine. (Source: Pixabay images)
WSFA/NBC -

A popular drug used to treat erectile dysfunction may be used other ways in the field of medicine. After doing some testing on mice it looks like it may reduce the risk of colon cancer.

"The effect on colon cancer prevention of these drugs is really exciting and we can't wait to get into patients in a clinical trial,” said Dr. Darren Browning with the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.

These findings come after a decade of research. When tested in mice, a small dose of the active ingredient in Viagra cuts the formation of polyps by half. These abnormal clumps of cells in the lining of the intestines can become cancer.

"We all in the United States have a relatively high risk," Browning said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says colorectal cancer is the third most common form for American men and women.

"Our risk of developing the disease ourselves is about one in twenty for men. A little bit higher, one in twenty-five for women," Browning said.

So the next step, a few years from now, a clinical trial for patients who are at high risk of developing colon cancer. Researchers say a small dose of Viagra may be their saving grace.

"Everyone knows its use for erectile dysfunction but it is also widely prescribed for pulmonary arterial hypertension as well and they even give it to newborn babies that have this disease.  They can take it daily for many years without side effects," Browning said.

Doctors say these findings may help with new ways to protect against other diseases and disorders affecting the gastrointestinal tract.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News/NBC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico

    Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:25:20 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:27:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

    More >>

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

    More >>

  • Dashboard video shows Sacramento sheriff's car hit protester

    Dashboard video shows Sacramento sheriff's car hit protester

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:04:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:09:57 GMT
    This March 31, 2018 photo made from video shows a woman being struck by a Sacramento County Sheriff's patrol vehicle during a demonstration over the shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police. (Guy Danilowitz via AP)This March 31, 2018 photo made from video shows a woman being struck by a Sacramento County Sheriff's patrol vehicle during a demonstration over the shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police. (Guy Danilowitz via AP)

    Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.

    More >>

    Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.

    More >>

  • CrimeStoppers

    Woman wanted for stealing money from Montgomery bank

    Woman wanted for stealing money from Montgomery bank

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:09:50 GMT
    Laura Harvell. (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)Laura Harvell. (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

    The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a bank robber wanted for theft of property and possession of a forged instrument.

    More >>

    The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a bank robber wanted for theft of property and possession of a forged instrument.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly