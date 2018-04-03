South Alabama 19-year-old drowns in Florida - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

South Alabama 19-year-old drowns in Florida

A Florida sheriff’s office says it is investigating the apparent drowning death of a South Alabama man. (Source: Pixabay) A Florida sheriff’s office says it is investigating the apparent drowning death of a South Alabama man. (Source: Pixabay)
HOLMES CO., FL (WSFA) -

A Florida sheriff’s office says it is investigating the apparent drowning death of an Alabama man.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s office, Devon Deshawn Reynolds, 19 of Newton, drowned Monday while swimming in Vortex springs.

Emergency responders were called to the scene of the drowning shortly after 11 a.m. and immediately began CPR. Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office Reynolds was swimming with friends when he became frantic. His friends attempted to help him, but he went underwater before they could be successful.

The sheriff’s office says numerous divers were in the area at the time Reynolds went underwater and attempted to rescue him. The divers went into the water and formed a human chain searching for Reynolds. After locating Reynolds’ body, the divers administered oxygen and performed CPR until emergency officials arrived.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing, pending the results from the medical examiner’s office.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

