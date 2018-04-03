Timeline for naming new AL superintendent released

The Alabama State Department of Education has released a timeline of the process it will use as it moves to name its next superintendent.

On Thursday, April 12, the ALSDE Board will hold a work session with Ray and Associates, the firm that is conducting the search. The firm will explain the process and answer board members' questions after presenting its report.

On Friday, April 13, the search firm will recommend a list of semifinalists. The board will then decide which people will be selected as finalists for interviews.

On Friday, April 20, each finalist will be interviewed and the board will vote to make its decision on the next superintendent.

Dr. Ed Richardson is currently serving in the position on an interim basis following the resignation of former Supt. Michael Sentance.

Richardson and the department are currently engaged in a lawsuit with the Alabama Education Association over issues involving the state's intervention of the Montgomery Public School system.

