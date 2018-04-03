Timeline for naming new AL superintendent released

The Alabama State Department of Education has released a timeline of the process it will use as it moves to name its next superintendent.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education has released a timeline of the process it will use as it moves to name its next superintendent.More >>
Montgomery Public Schools wants to put some high school students on a fast track to college.More >>
Montgomery Public Schools wants to put some high school students on a fast track to college.More >>
Candidates running for the Montgomery County Board of Education are getting ready for a June 5 primary.More >>
Candidates running for the Montgomery County Board of Education are getting ready for a June 5 primary.More >>
Candidates running for the Montgomery County Board of Education are hitting the ground running ahead of a June 5 primary.More >>
Candidates running for the Montgomery County Board of Education are hitting the ground running ahead of a June 5 primary.More >>
One educator in Montgomery has a heart not only for helping students succeed in learning, but also for providing a positive example of someone who gives to others in need.More >>
One educator in Montgomery has a heart not only for helping students succeed in learning, but also for providing a positive example of someone who gives to others in need.More >>
Auburn University is focusing on technological advances in additive manufacturing, also known as 3-D printing.More >>
Auburn University is focusing on technological advances in additive manufacturing, also known as 3-D printing.More >>
After nearly a month of waiting, a hearing was held Thursday in Montgomery County Circuit Court concerning a lawsuit filed by the Alabama Education Association against Interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson.More >>
After nearly a month of waiting, a hearing was held Thursday in Montgomery County Circuit Court concerning a lawsuit filed by the Alabama Education Association against Interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson.More >>
The Town of Pike Road terminated its sales agreement with Montgomery Public Schools to purchase Georgia Washington Middle School at midnight on Tuesday.More >>
The Town of Pike Road terminated its sales agreement with Montgomery Public Schools to purchase Georgia Washington Middle School at midnight on Tuesday.More >>
Two motions were filed to the Alabama Supreme Court Friday afternoon on behalf of the Town of Pike Road and Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone.More >>
Two motions were filed to the Alabama Supreme Court Friday afternoon on behalf of the Town of Pike Road and Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone.More >>
The Alabama Supreme Court has denied two petitions related to the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School, according to Attorney Susan Copeland.More >>
The Alabama Supreme Court has denied two petitions related to the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School, according to Attorney Susan Copeland.More >>