Capri Theatre set to reopen after delay

The Capri Theatre is set to finally open its doors after a mishap Friday forced its reopening to be delayed. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

The Capri Theatre is set to finally open its doors Tuesday following unforeseen circumstances that caused delays on Friday night.

During Friday’s reopening, the power supply for the sound processor died, forcing guests to leave and the theatre to shut down until repairs could be made.

The incident was something they couldn’t have prepared for, Director of the Capri Theatre Martin McCaffery expressed.

Now that the necessary parts have been replaced, guests will be welcomed into the theatre for its first showing in over three weeks: the seven o’clock showing of Thoroughbreds.

The Capri was initially closed to undergo nearly $85,000 in renovations. 216 new ruby seats which feature cup holders were installed during the renovation, something the old seats lacked. The floor was also resurfaced, and a new hearing assistance system was installed for the hearing impaired.

