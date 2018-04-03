Troy police look for suspect in armed robbery

The clerk handed over cash, putting it in the suspect's yellow Dollar General bag. The suspect left the store on foot. (Source: Troy Police Department)

The Troy Police Department is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery Monday night.

According to police, the robbery happened at a convenience store in the 22000 block of U.S. 231 North at around 10 p.m. Surveillance photos show the suspect enter the store armed with a silver over black semi-automatic handgun. He made a customer and two employees lie face down on the floor while he demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk handed over cash, putting it in the suspect's yellow Dollar General bag. The suspect left the store on foot.

He was wearing blue jeans, dark shoes, a black jacket with a hood, and a dark bandanna over most of his face. He also wore black gloves.

Anyone who could help identify the suspect or offer information in the case should call Troy police at 334-566-0500, the secret witness line at 334-566-5555 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

