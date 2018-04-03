Troy police look for suspect in armed robbery

The Troy Police Department is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery Monday night.More >>
The suspect who led Alabama law enforcement on a high-speed chase near Selma Monday afternoon has been released from a hospital.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman wanted for theft of property and possession of a forged instrument.
According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, the suspect was shot several times.
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.
Three suspects have been arrested involving a report of theft of property in Dothan, the Houston County Sheriff's Office confirms.
A woman originally sentenced to die for the 1982 slaying of a 13-year-old Georgia girl in north Alabama has won a legal battle in her fight to one day get a chance at parole.
An Auburn man was arrested on several charges including possession of marijuana.
A 34-year-old woman is facing charges following a fire in Houston County.
A Dothan man is facing child sex abuse charges following his arrest Thursday.
