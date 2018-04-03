Ivey, Battle trade exchanges over lack of gubernatorial debate - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Ivey, Battle trade exchanges over lack of gubernatorial debate

By Michael Doudna, Reporter
Connect
Gubernatorial candidates Tommy Battle and Gov. Kay Ivey (Source: WSFA 12 News) Gubernatorial candidates Tommy Battle and Gov. Kay Ivey (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle are exchanging statements over the lack of a debate between the two Republican gubernatorial candidates. 

Battle's camp sent a statement about Ivey declining to debate him. It reads:

“I've extended an invitation to her to join us in sharing our vision with the people of the state of Alabama. I've always believed people make time for things that are important to them. The people of Alabama are important to me and sharing my plan for this state with them is important to me." 

Ivey’s team responded, with campaign manager Mike Lukach stating: 

"Is Tommy Battle applying to be Governor of Alabama, or campaign scheduler for Kay Ivey? Lately, it would seem the latter. While Tommy is wasting yet another week on media stunts, Kay Ivey is crisscrossing the state to share the success story of Alabama working again. This week, she advanced historic legislation that improves education for students in Alabama."

The state is just over two months away from the 2018 primary elections.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Impatient for wall, Trump wants US military to secure border

    Impatient for wall, Trump wants US military to secure border

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:25:20 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:17 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:17:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

    More >>

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

    More >>

  • APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:05:23 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:12 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:12:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual...More >>
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages.More >>

  • Antacids, antibiotics for infants linked to later allergies

    Antacids, antibiotics for infants linked to later allergies

    Monday, April 2 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-04-02 15:14:31 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:47:27 GMT
    A new large study suggests infants who are given antacids or antibiotics are more likely to develop childhood allergies. (Source: CNN)A new large study suggests infants who are given antacids or antibiotics are more likely to develop childhood allergies. (Source: CNN)

    A new large study suggests infants who are given antacids or antibiotics are more likely to develop childhood allergies.

    More >>

    A new large study suggests infants who are given antacids or antibiotics are more likely to develop childhood allergies.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly