AL lawmaker proclaims innocence after arrest by FBI

Alabama state Rep. Jack Williams issued a statement Tuesday afternoon proclaiming his innocence following an arrest in a federal investigation into public corruption.

Williams said he's done nothing wrong and expects to be found innocent by a jury. His full statement reads:

“I have done nothing wrong, and once the facts are presented, I expect to be found innocent by a jury of all the allegations outlined in Monday’s indictment. I trust our judicial system and our electoral system; they have both protected individual rights for hundreds of years. I have served honorably in the legislature for over a decade and will continue to do so until my term expires. I also will push forth with my campaign for the Jefferson County Commission. This statement is all I will say about the topic until I have my constitutionally-guaranteed day in court."

Williams referred all other questions to his attorney, Jake Watson, who also issued a statement:

"Mr. Williams absolutely denies any wrong doing of any sort and has full faith in the judicial process and looks forward to presenting his side of the story in the courtroom, rather than the media. The courtroom is the proper place to present evidence and testimony supporting his innocence. Mr. Williams will continue to represent his district in the State House and will continue to campaign for Jefferson County Commission, District 5."

The 60-year-old legislator, as well as former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors, 61, and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert, 70, were arrested by the FBI Monday.

Each is charged with conspiracy to commit bribery related to federal programs, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and honest services wire fraud.

