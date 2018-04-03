A way too early 2019 to-do list for AL lawmakers - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

A way too early 2019 to-do list for AL lawmakers

By Michael Doudna, Reporter
MONTGOMERY, AL

The legislative session may be over but some Alabama lawmakers are already looking ahead to 2019.

“It’s not too early, it really isn’t,” Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh, R-Anniston, said Thursday. “I think we’ve got to look at the education needs of this state going forward and infrastructure needs. Those two will drive economic development.”

Marsh said the state would likely see legislation dealing with the governance of the state’s education system for K-12 to higher education in the next year.

The state historically has faced issues dealing with its two budgets, and funding for prisons and Medicaid. Each issue will need to be dealt with in 2019 as well.

Marsh said a focus on education and infrastructure could help spur the economy and lead to more tax revenue for the state.

“All those things help when it comes time to have dollars available for things like Medicaid, prisons, courts, which are essential services of the government,” he explained.

Lawmakers likely will also tackle reforms to the state ethic’s law in 2019. The attorney general, with help from the pro-tem, introduced legislation which would redo the state ethics law.

The bill did not go anywhere in 2018 but instead acted as a preview of potential things to come. 

