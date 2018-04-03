Orange Beach bans short-term rentals in neighborhoods

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) - One of Alabama's top vacation destinations is banning short-term rentals in residential areas.

WPMI-TV reports that the Orange Beach City Council approved the new ordinance during a meeting Tuesday.

The law puts new restrictions on property owners in areas that are zoned for residential use. It restricts them from renting to anyone unless it's for two weeks or longer.

City leaders made the decision in front of a packed house here inside the council chambers. The law could impact services like Airbnb, where people have multiple homes for rent in the city.

Orange Beach officials say they received complaints about homes being offered for rent in neighborhoods.

The new proposal wouldn't affect condominium owners or similar properties outside of residential zones.

