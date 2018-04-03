New food truck coming to Downtown Montgomery - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

New food truck coming to Downtown Montgomery

The owner of Millbrook's Front Porch Grill, Marty Bean, has his refurbished school bus ready to hit the road Wednesday morning. (Source: WSFA 12 News) The owner of Millbrook's Front Porch Grill, Marty Bean, has his refurbished school bus ready to hit the road Wednesday morning. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Downtown Montgomery is about to get a new food truck.

The owner of Millbrook's Front Porch Grill, Marty Bean, has his refurbished school bus ready to hit the road Wednesday morning. Bean says he's been working on the truck for about a year. 

The bus is fully equipped with a stove grill and will be cooking and serving a meat and three every day. 

"We can come in with a mobile unit have three to four employees instead of doing a brick and mortar unit," Bean said. "We have 30 associates here in our restaurant here in Millbrook, so we can do this and be even more efficient by using the mobile unit going downtown feeding the meat and three at lunch."

Bean says they will likely park next to the Farmer's Market near Cramton Bowl Wednesday and will likely move around from time to time as they get more settled in with the new service.

