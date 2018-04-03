Man who attended Dr. King's funeral looks back - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Man who attended Dr. King's funeral looks back

John Oliver says he still remembers the excitement he felt as a 9-year-old seeing King in person for the first time at Dexter Avenue Baptist Church. (Source: WSFA 12 News) John Oliver says he still remembers the excitement he felt as a 9-year-old seeing King in person for the first time at Dexter Avenue Baptist Church. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A Montgomery man who attended Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral on April 9, 1968 is reflecting on that emotional experience.

Before John Oliver joined the staff at the Cleveland Avenue YMCA he was one of the children who enjoyed the activities offered there. Every day he comes to work he sees the photo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that hangs on the Cleveland Avenue YMCA Pioneer Wall of Fame.   

"He walked these halls. He is very much a part of what we are now,” said John Oliver.

Oliver says he still remembers the excitement he felt as a 9-year-old seeing King in person for the first time at Dexter Avenue Baptist Church.

"My awareness of him evolved from somebody who was talked about a lot and somebody who was famous to someone who lead us to the promise land when I got older,” said Oliver.

Wednesday marks 50 years since Dr. King was assassinated in Memphis. Oliver, who was 17 at the time, can recount the sadness that echoed through the halls of Carver High School in Montgomery the day after.

"Our attitudes and behavior was rough. We marched around the halls of the school. We didn’t attend any classes. William Thompson was the principal at the time. It came to him let us get everyone together and go the gym for an impromptu memorial service. We prayed and sang,” said Oliver.  

Thompson was a close friend of King and was unable to attend the funeral. Thompson bought Oliver who was the SGA president that year a plane ticket to Atlanta to attend the funeral in his place.

"I was impressed by how orderly things were. We are talking about thousands of people marching from King’s church to Morehouse campus,” said Oliver.

And what he witnessed that day he will never forget.

"At the time I was concerned if feelings would overflow and there be trouble, but there never was. Everybody seemed to have focused on the man instead of the tragedy of his death," said Oliver.

With the great examples Oliver was able to glean from growing up his goal now is to do it for the next generation.

"We are charged, I think, with the responsibility to let them see us and we be a light to them,” said Oliver.  

Now the one thing Oliver has not done, but hopes to do in the future is take a trip to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis. That museum is built around the former Lorraine Motel where King was assassinated.

