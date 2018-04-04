Vernon: Rain slowly moving out, cooler air moving in

As the day wears on our weather will trend drier, but cooler air will put a winter-like touch on our Spring day.

Light to moderate showers will continue for areas south of Interstate 85 until mid-morning. As the sun comes out through midday and the afternoon that will combat the strong rush of cool air coming in behind this morning's cold front. This will place us on a bit of a roller coaster ride in regards to temperatures.

As the cold front pushes through this morning, cool winds will rush in behind it making temperatures fall during a time where we normally see them rise. Breezy, cool winds will continue this afternoon between 10 to 15 mph, but the sun will be out. The sunshine will help push temperatures into the low to mid 60s for many south of I-85. For some of our north-central county, highs may only make it into the upper 50s.

Skies will be clear tonight as cooler air continues to flow into the state. This is where we're truly begin to feel the chill from this morning's cold front. Lows will fall near freezing in the mid-30s. Patchy frost will be possible to develop overnight so protect those outdoor plants!

Temperatures will rebound tomorrow as high pressure moves in. Expect more seasonable temperatures in the low 70s Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will gradually cool through Thursday evening making ideal conditions for the Montgomery Biscuits home opener. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 as they begin the season versus Beloxi.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.