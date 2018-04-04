Vernon: Skies clearing, near freezing temperatures tonight

The rain has moved out but the clouds remain. Expect a gradual clearing process northwest to southeast this afternoon, allowing for the sun to return.

As the sun continues to comes out through the afternoon that will combat the strong rush of cool air coming in behind this morning's cold front. Winds will be breezy this afternoon around 10 to 15 mph from the northwest. This will do a decent job of getting us back into a decent setting this afternoon in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Skies will be clear tonight as cooler air continues to flow into the state. This is where we're truly begin to feel the chill from this morning's cold front. Lows will fall near freezing in the mid-30s. Patchy frost will be possible to develop overnight so protect those outdoor plants!

Temperatures will rebound tomorrow as high pressure moves in. Expect more seasonable temperatures in the low 70s Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will gradually cool through Thursday evening making ideal conditions for the Montgomery Biscuits home opener. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. as they begin the season versus Beloxi.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.