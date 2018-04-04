Montgomery ministers meet to discuss reducing youth crime - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery ministers meet to discuss reducing youth crime

By Bethany Davis, Reporter / Anchor
Pastors will meet in Montgomery to discuss ways to reduce crime among youth
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Pastors from all corners of the capital city will discuss ways to make Montgomery’s neighborhoods safer and reduce crime among young people at a breakfast Wednesday morning.

The meeting is set for 8 a.m. at the Farmers Market Cafe downtown.

The Central Alabama Community Foundation and BONDS are hosting the forum to discuss resources in place to help address neighborhood issues, provide an opportunity for ministers to brainstorm on how churches can help support youth efforts to make neighborhoods stronger and learn more about what church projects are already active in Montgomery communities.

CACF’s president says the idea for this breakfast started forming last summer when the city saw a spike in high profile criminal cases involving teenagers, and many community leaders began to call for action.

The breakfast is designed to get churches on the same page to take action together.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange and other community leaders will be part of the discussion as well.

