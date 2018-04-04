Elmore County elementary student dies on Easter Sunday

Elmore County school officials say a second-grade student was killed during an incident on Easter Sunday. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

Elmore County school officials say a second-grade student was killed during an incident on Easter Sunday.

According to school officials, the second-grade girl, who has not been identified, was hit by a vehicle while visiting family in Berry.

The child attended Redland Elementary School.

We are working to get more details about the student and hope to release more information on how you can support the family.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.