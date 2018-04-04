Bailey tours Capitol Hill, learns about the election process - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Elections are coming up, so Service Dogs Alabama and WSFA 12 News puppy Bailey decided to visit the Capitol of Alabama. Bailey wanted to learn more about how the government works and, of course, tour the beautiful Capitol. Everyone she passed in the hallway asked about her training and wanted to know more about her.

Bailey met a state employee in the hall who volunteered to take her around to the different offices. The first office she visited was the state treasurer’s office. There she met Glenda Allred, Deputy Treasurer, who was very impressed with Bailey’s manners.

“She is so calm and well behaved around everyone. I love her temperament," Allred said.

While in the treasurer’s office, Bailey had the opportunity to meet State Treasurer Young Boozer and have her picture taken with him. Treasurer Boozer gave Bailey a nice rubbing behind the ears which every dog loves!

Boozer said “It is an honor to have Bailey in my office. I can tell she has great things ahead of her,"

After visiting the treasurer’s office, Bailey went upstairs to the Secretary-State Elections Division office where she met more friends. Eugenia Stone, Election’s Analyst, said “I am so glad to get to meet Bailey. She is so well behaved and it brightened my day getting to see her, "

Since Bailey was downtown, she wanted to go see the famous fountain. The water flowing was very entertaining to her. She enjoyed touring downtown and didn’t realize how many interesting things there were to see.

Bailey is still working very hard on her commands and public access training. While off the job, she enjoys going for walks in the afternoons, playing fetch, and napping. She doesn’t meet a stranger, and she loves everyone she meets.

Check back next week to see where Bailey has been and what she has done.

For more information about Service Dogs Alabama, click this link.

