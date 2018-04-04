Montgomery residents remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

Residents and officials are holding a remembrance program at King’s old church on Dexter Avenue. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Fifty years ago, an assassin’s bullet in Memphis, Tennessee cut short the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. King was 39-years-old.

In Memphis and in Montgomery, King is being remembered as a man who gave his life on the altar of civil rights and freedom.

Residents and officials are holding a remembrance program at King’s old church on Dexter Avenue. The program consists of speakers and panel discussions about King’s legacy.

