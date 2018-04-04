Montgomery residents remembering Martin Luther King Jr. - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery residents remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

Residents and officials are holding a remembrance program at King’s old church on Dexter Avenue. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Residents and officials are holding a remembrance program at King’s old church on Dexter Avenue. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Kings' assassination took place 50-years-ago in Memphis Tennessee (Source: WSFA 12 News) Kings' assassination took place 50-years-ago in Memphis Tennessee (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Fifty years ago, an assassin’s bullet in Memphis, Tennessee cut short the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. King was 39-years-old.

In Memphis and in Montgomery, King is being remembered as a man who gave his life on the altar of civil rights and freedom.

Residents and officials are holding a remembrance program at King’s old church on Dexter Avenue. The program consists of speakers and panel discussions about King’s legacy.

Reporter Bryan Henry is at the program and will have the details and more about King's life and legacy coming up on air, online and on our news app.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:37:44 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:35:24 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>
    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump says 'strong action' coming on immigration

    Trump says 'strong action' coming on immigration

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:26:14 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:08:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    More >>

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    More >>

  • Antacids, antibiotics for infants linked to later allergies

    Antacids, antibiotics for infants linked to later allergies

    Monday, April 2 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-04-02 15:14:31 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:38:24 GMT
    A new large study suggests infants who are given antacids or antibiotics are more likely to develop childhood allergies. (Source: CNN)A new large study suggests infants who are given antacids or antibiotics are more likely to develop childhood allergies. (Source: CNN)

    A new large study suggests infants who are given antacids or antibiotics are more likely to develop childhood allergies.

    More >>

    A new large study suggests infants who are given antacids or antibiotics are more likely to develop childhood allergies.

    More >>

  • FDA orders recall of salmonella-tainted herbal supplement

    FDA orders recall of salmonella-tainted herbal supplement

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:54:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:38:16 GMT
    The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it took the rare step of ordering the recall because Triangle Pharmanaturals refused to cooperate with U.S. regulators. (Source: FDA)The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it took the rare step of ordering the recall because Triangle Pharmanaturals refused to cooperate with U.S. regulators. (Source: FDA)

    The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.

    More >>

    The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly