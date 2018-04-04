Man found on fire in Montgomery County - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Man found on fire in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Fire officials are trying to find out what led to a man being found on fire in Montgomery County.

According to Capt. Trent Beasley with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Gabriel Drive in Pike Road around 9 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man on fire outside of an abandoned structure.

The man was transported to a local hospital with serious burns, Beasley says.

The State Fire Marshall and deputies are continuing to investigate what led to this incident.

No other information has been released at this time.

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman's husband on the family's front porch.

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    A new large study suggests infants who are given antacids or antibiotics are more likely to develop childhood allergies.

    The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.

