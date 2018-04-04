Man found on fire in Montgomery County

Fire officials are trying to find out what led to a man being found on fire in Montgomery County.

According to Capt. Trent Beasley with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Gabriel Drive in Pike Road around 9 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man on fire outside of an abandoned structure.

The man was transported to a local hospital with serious burns, Beasley says.

The State Fire Marshall and deputies are continuing to investigate what led to this incident.

No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.