Ivey outraises opponents in gubernatorial race - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Ivey outraises opponents in gubernatorial race

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appears to be benefiting from the power of incumbency in fundraising in her quest to win election to the governor's office for the first time.

Campaign finance reports filed Tuesday show that Ivey has raised nearly $3.2 million. That's over $1 million more than any other candidate in the June Republican primary.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle raised a total of $1.8 million. He is followed by state Sen. Bill Hightower with $860,847 and preacher Scott Dawson has raised $731,782.

Ivey became governor last year after Gov. Robert Bentley resigned. She faces a number of challengers.

On the Democratic side, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has a slight fundraising edge over former Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb.

Maddox has raised a total of $554,857. Cobb has raised $517,380.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:37:44 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:35:24 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>
    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump says 'strong action' coming on immigration

    Trump says 'strong action' coming on immigration

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:26:14 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:39:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    More >>

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    More >>

  • APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:05:23 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 10:11 AM EDT2018-04-04 14:11:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual...More >>
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages.More >>

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:37:44 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>
    •   

  • Political Stories from the Associated PressMore>>

  • House panel says Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify April 11

    House panel says Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify April 11

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 8:44 AM EDT2018-04-04 12:44:43 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:39:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger, file). In this April 18, 2017 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at his company's annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, Calif. The leaders of a key House oversight committee say Zuckerberg will testify before t...(AP Photo/Noah Berger, file). In this April 18, 2017 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at his company's annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, Calif. The leaders of a key House oversight committee say Zuckerberg will testify before t...
    The leaders of a key House oversight committee say Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before their panel on April 11.More >>
    The leaders of a key House oversight committee say Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before their panel on April 11.More >>

  • EPA chief gets support from Trump, warning from White House

    EPA chief gets support from Trump, warning from White House

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:19 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:19:04 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:39:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). In this Feb. 12, 2018 photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt attends a meeting at the White House in Washington. Trump is offering his support to the head of the Environmental Protection Agency wh...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). In this Feb. 12, 2018 photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt attends a meeting at the White House in Washington. Trump is offering his support to the head of the Environmental Protection Agency wh...

    Scott Pruitt has come under intense scrutiny for his use of a Capitol Hill condominium owned by the wife of prominent Washington lobbyist Steven Hart, whose firm represents fossil fuel companies.

    More >>

    Scott Pruitt has come under intense scrutiny for his use of a Capitol Hill condominium owned by the wife of prominent Washington lobbyist Steven Hart, whose firm represents fossil fuel companies.

    More >>

  • White House calls on Yemeni rebels to cease 'escalation'

    White House calls on Yemeni rebels to cease 'escalation'

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-04-04 13:35:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:39:47 GMT
    The White House is calling on Yemen's Houthi rebels to "cease further escalation," after a Saudi-led coalition battling the rebels said they attacked a Saudi oil tanker.More >>
    The White House is calling on Yemen's Houthi rebels to "cease further escalation," after a Saudi-led coalition battling the rebels said they attacked a Saudi oil tanker.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly