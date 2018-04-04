Artists wanted for design of bicentennial commemorative bus wrap - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Artists wanted for design of bicentennial commemorative bus wrap

These wraps will remain on display on the buses for two years following the unveiling. (Source: WSFA 12 News) These wraps will remain on display on the buses for two years following the unveiling. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Do you think you have what it takes to put together the newest design for Montgomery’s bicentennial commemorative art bus wrap?

The City of Montgomery's Public Art Commission in collaboration with 21 Dreams Arts & Culture is looking for one or two artists (or artist teams) to design a bus wrap commemorating the state’s bicentennial anniversary.

The commission says it is looking for two separate designs. The first, commemorating the past 200 years of Montgomery’s history and the second, celebrating what the future 200 years might hold.

These wraps will remain on display on the buses for two years following the unveiling.

A public question and answer information meeting will be held April 12 at 5 p.m. at the city hall auditorium.

You can find out more details by visiting this link. 

    •   
