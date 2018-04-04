Pike Road announces plans for school system's future

Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone and officials with the Pike Road School system announced several developments regarding the system's future at a news conference Wednesday.

The first announcement was in regards to a grant PRS has been awarded by A+ College Ready that will help train teachers for Advanced Placement courses that will soon be offered to students. Just 10 of the state's roughly 400 high schools were granted the award.

Officials also reiterated plans to install portable classrooms for the next school year.

The system recently sought to purchase Georgia Washington Middle School from the Montgomery Public School System for nearly $10 million but ultimately dropped its purchase plans due to an ongoing lawsuit. Stone had previously confirmed portable classrooms would be part of the alternative plan.

Stone also confirmed that construction will begin soon on an "innovation campus", which includes opportunities for students to focus on agriculture, life sciences, and wellness.

PRS is in its fourth year as a school system and will add another class for 2018-19 as it works toward having a system from kindergarten through twelfth-grade. The latest class will be made up of juniors.

As part of its ongoing growth plans, Stone said the school system is looking at plans and options to build a new high school.

