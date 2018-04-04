Ex-Gov. Robert Bentley the focus of 2 p.m. news conference

Robert Bentley's April 10, 2017 booking photo at the Montgomery County Jail. He resigned from office shortly after this photo was taken. (Source: Montgomery County Jail)

Former Alabama Robert Bentley in the days before his resignation. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

Supernumerary District Attorney Ellen Brooks has called a news conference for Wednesday afternoon in regards to the investigation of former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley "and others".

Brooks is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. at the Alabama Attorney General's office in downtown Montgomery.

We will carry this news conference on our website and mobile app when it begins.

MOBILE USERS WATCH LIVE HERE

April 10 will mark one year since Bentley resigned as the state's 53rd governor after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges - failing to file a major contribution report and knowingly converting campaign contributions for personal use.

Bentley's sentence included 30 days in jail, which the judge suspended, 12 months unsupervised probation, paying $100 to the Alabama Crime Victims Compensation Commission and reimbursing the campaign fund almost $9,000.

According to the plea agreement, Bentley agreed not to seek or serve in any public office, waive any retirement benefits, pay $7,000 in fines, surrender almost $37,000 in campaign funds and do at least 100 hours of community service as a physician.

Bentley found himself engulfed in scandal since the state's former top cop, Spencer Collier, publicly accused him of having an affair with an adviser in 2016. Bentley admitted to making inappropriate comments to Rebekah Mason but repeatedly denied the two had a physical affair.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler filed an ethics complaint against Bentley on March 25, 2016. Just over a year after the complaint was filed, the Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause Bentley violated ethics laws and campaign finance laws.

The ethics commission voted to refer his case to the Montgomery County District Attorney's office for possible prosecution. That's when Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey sent a letter to acting Attorney General Ellen Brooks referring Bentley's case to her office.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.