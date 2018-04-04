Man wanted for multiple sex crimes in Houston County

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they search for a man charged with multiple sex crimes.

Sheriff Donald Valenza held a press conference Monday morning releasing more information about the investigation into Joe Alfredo Contreras. Contreras was arrested March 6 and charged with three counts of sexual abuse and one count of sodomy.

Valenza says while Contreras was out on bail, they uncovered more alleged instances.

According to the sheriff, three more warrants have been signed: two on sexual abuse first and one on sexual abuse first with a child under the age of 12-years-old.

If you have any information related to the case of the whereabouts of Valenza, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s department.

