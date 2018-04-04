Man wanted for multiple sex crimes in Houston County - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Man wanted for multiple sex crimes in Houston County

By Randi Hildreth, Reporter
Connect
Man wanted for multiple sex crimes in Houston County (Source: WSFA 12 News) Man wanted for multiple sex crimes in Houston County (Source: WSFA 12 News)
HOUSTON CO., AL (WSFA) -

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they search for a man charged with multiple sex crimes. 

Sheriff Donald Valenza held a press conference Monday morning releasing more information about the investigation into Joe Alfredo Contreras. Contreras was arrested March 6 and charged with three counts of sexual abuse and one count of sodomy. 

Valenza says while Contreras was out on bail, they uncovered more alleged instances. 

According to the sheriff, three more warrants have been signed: two on sexual abuse first and one on sexual abuse first with a child under the age of 12-years-old. 

If you have any information related to the case of the whereabouts of Valenza, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s department.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:19:52 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:35:24 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • Toothy sketch of burglary suspect draws guffaws

    Toothy sketch of burglary suspect draws guffaws

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:17:56 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-04-04 17:58:05 GMT
    (Source: @warkspolice/Twitter)(Source: @warkspolice/Twitter)

    Warwickshire, UK, authorities released a distinctive sketch Tuesday of a burglary suspect, called an efit, created with the help a computer program.

    More >>

    Warwickshire, UK, authorities released a distinctive sketch Tuesday of a burglary suspect, called an efit, created with the help a computer program.

    More >>
    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:21:26 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Elmore County elementary student dies on Easter Sunday

    Elmore County elementary student dies on Easter Sunday

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:20:33 GMT
    Layla Hill died after a crash on Easter Sunday (Source: WSFA 12 News)Layla Hill died after a crash on Easter Sunday (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Elmore County school officials say a second-grade student was killed during an incident on Easter Sunday.

    More >>

    Elmore County school officials say a second-grade student was killed during an incident on Easter Sunday.

    More >>

  • APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:05:23 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:19:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual...More >>
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly