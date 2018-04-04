Woman wanted for stealing from Montgomery bank in custody

A woman wanted for theft of property and possession of a forged instrument is in police custody, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirms.

Laura Harvell is accused of stealing between $500 and $1,500 from a Montgomery bank. She's also accused of stealing checks and cashing them for amounts of more than $150 each.

Sheriff’s investigators advise you to avoid having personal information stolen by keeping your Social Security number private and secure and to never give out your Social Security number to anyone over the phone. It’s also a good idea to check your credit reports regularly.

