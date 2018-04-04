Woman wanted for stealing from Montgomery bank in custody - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Woman wanted for stealing from Montgomery bank in custody

Laura Harvell. (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office) Laura Harvell. (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

A woman wanted for theft of property and possession of a forged instrument is in police custody, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirms.

Laura Harvell is accused of stealing between $500 and $1,500 from a Montgomery bank. She's also accused of stealing checks and cashing them for amounts of more than $150 each.

Sheriff’s investigators advise you to avoid having personal information stolen by keeping your Social Security number private and secure and to never give out your Social Security number to anyone over the phone. It’s also a good idea to check your credit reports regularly.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 4:08 PM EDT2018-04-04 20:08:56 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • 87 million Facebook users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal

    87 million Facebook users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:36:21 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-04-04 20:05:34 GMT
    Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the amount of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million. (Source: Facebook Media)Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the amount of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million. (Source: Facebook Media)

    Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the number of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million.

    More >>

    Facebook announced in a blog post Wednesday that the number of users whose data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica is now 87 million.

    More >>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:35:24 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>
    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • While revered after death, MLK not as popular in life

    While revered after death, MLK not as popular in life

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-03 11:31:51 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 09:26:31 GMT

    Martin Luther King Jr.'s popularity in the late 60s waned because of the stances he took on thorny issues. 

    More >>

    Martin Luther King Jr.'s popularity in the late 60s waned because of the stances he took on thorny issues. 

    More >>

  • Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Police say relatives never warned about YouTube shooter

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 4:08 PM EDT2018-04-04 20:08:56 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-04-04 20:07:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly