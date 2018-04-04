More sex abuse claims emerge against former children’s pastor

William Wesley Williamson was arrested March 29th and charged with 3 counts of sexual abuse involving a child under 12 years old. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A former children's pastor could face more sex abuse charges, according to Houston County Sheriff's Department.

William Wesley Williamson was arrested March 29 and charged with three counts of sexual abuse involving a child under 12 years old.

According to Sheriff Donald Valenza, since Williamson's arrest at least two more possible claims have emerged.

"You do have some that come out after it's come to light and they do want to get justice too," said Sheriff Valenza.

He says the new alleged victims are around the same age as the alleged victims linked to the original charges.

Williamson had worked as a children's pastor at Mount Gilead Baptist Church in Dothan. A representative at the church confirmed he no longer worked for the church and a statement on behalf of the church would be released.

Sheriff Valenza wasn't clear on the timeline of when the possible incidents occurred, but said it may have happened at a camp put on by the church.

Williamson has bonded out of jail. Sheriff Valenza says the investigation is ongoing.

