Teams announced for Montgomery's FCS Kickoff game

North Carolina A&T and Jacksonville State will face each other in the 2018 Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff.

The game is set for Aug. 25 at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery and will be televised on ESPN. Kickoff will be set at a later date.

Get more information about the game on the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff website.

