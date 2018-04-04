Woman hired by MLK as church organist continues 60+ years on

Althea Thomas is the organist at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in downtown Montgomery. Music is her passion and it's a love that didn't go unnoticed by the young pastor who hired her more than 60 years ago. His name was Martin Luther King, Jr.

"He said 'We need you. When can you start?' Well, I'm getting married tomorrow so I can't start until that next week," Thomas recalled of the conversation she had with King.

It was the second week of June 1955. The recently-married Alabama State University graduate with a degree in music played her first service at the church.

"I think everybody who met him had the same kind of impression of him," Thomas assessed. "He was a man to be reckoned with. A man to be understood because he had something to say."

Dr. King was pastor of Dexter Avenue Baptist Church from 1954 to 1960 and in that time he had many accomplishments. In addition to his pastoral role, he was an activist in the community. He played a key role in the launch of the Montgomery Bus Boycott and he was president of the Montgomery Improvement Association.

"Everybody here recognized that his pastoral duties didn't suffer because of what he was doing in the community," Thomas said. ".He was answering the call."

It was a call that would take him from his church in Montgomery to the world. Mrs. Thomas doesn't recall where she was or how she learned of his assassination, and she admits she doesn't care to remember. She calls it horrible.

"There are some things you don't deal with. God gives us a gift of forgetfulness. There are some things you don't need to reflect on because they are too harsh, too ugly," said Thomas.

She says she's tried not to dwell on how King died but she says she will always cherish the beauty of his memory and how he hired her to do the one thing she loves. Play music.

Dexter Avenue Baptist Church, which was later renamed Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in honor, was MLK's first and only pastorate.

