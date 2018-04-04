Jeff Davis coach announces retirement

Jefferson Davis High School's head basketball coach, Terry Posey, is retiring after 20 years of coaching and more than 200 career wins.More >>
Auburn guard Mustapha Heron says he will enter the NBA draft and plans to hire an agent.More >>
North Carolina A&T and Jacksonville State will face each other in the 2018 Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff.More >>
Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.More >>
Alabama’s football coach is fighting back with six simple words: “We're gonna continue to do it.” That was Nick Saban’s response on Tuesday evening when he was asked his opinion of the copyright letter sent to the University of Alabama.More >>
The official opening day for the Montgomery Biscuits is quickly approaching!More >>
The Auburn/Opelika Marriott has been having a great 2018.More >>
No. 1 seeded Villanova overcame a slow first half to throttle third-seeded Michigan 79-62 in the men’s national championship game in San Antonio, TX. The title win is the Wildcats’ second in the last three seasons and third all time.More >>
It's almost Biscuits time in Montgomery! The Biscuits Opening Day is slated for Thursday at Riverwalk Stadium and there is a lot to be excited about.More >>
The first day of Spring practice is exciting for any football program, but for Alabama State it's as exciting as it gets.More >>
