Jeff Davis coach announces retirement

Jefferson Davis High School's head basketball coach, Terry Posey, is retiring after 20 years of coaching and more than 200 career wins. 

Posey led Jeff Davis' team to a 2006 state championship with a 35-2 record. In 2007, the team ended the season as the state runner-up with a 28-6 record. 

Posey expressed his gratitude Tuesday evening. 

“I’ve been blessed! I have been here for the past twenty years, seen some great people come through these doorway as in administrators, teachers, students and athletes,” said Posey. “All I can say is I am the lucky one.” 

Posey says he will spend his retirement chasing his grandchildren, golfing, and taking up fishing. 

