Josh: Chilly tonight, storms return this weekend

Tonight's a close call for frost across the southern half of Alabama; temperatures will drop into the 34-40 degree range by sunrise Thursday. A few patchy areas of frost are possible in northern Chilton, northern Coosa, northern Tallapoosa and northern Chambers counties...but, most of our area should escape without any frost.

Sunshine warms us into the 70s tomorrow afternoon.

Friday will be comfortable, sunny and dry; afternoon temperatures head into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Our next system arrives Saturday, bringing a healthy surge of rain and thunderstorms into the state. The rain could be heavy at times, and any Saturday plans will need a rain backup option!

Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist

