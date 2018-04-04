Wallace Govs hope to maintain current success - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Wallace Govs hope to maintain current success

By Justin McNelley, Sports Reporter
The Govs have won 11 straight games and are looking to keep the train rolling.
DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) -

On a scale of 1-10, the Wallace Governors are an 11. 

The Govs have won 11 straight games and are looking to keep the train rolling.

“The key is to maintain what we’re doing right now,” said head coach Mackey Sasser. “Just because you won 11 in a row, don’t mean anything. It can fall tomorrow. We want to keep going and doing the same thing we’re doing right now and just maintain it throughout the rest of the year.”

Timely hitting has helped lead Wallace on this current win streak. The Govs have scored 110 runs during the last 11 games.

“The hitters are finally understanding what I’m trying to teach them and that’s pretty much keeping the bat in the strike zone longer so your swing is getting through the zone and hitting the ball, and we’re starting to hit the ball all over the park,” said Sasser.

“We started doing the ‘Chair Drill’. It’s a hitting drill that Coach Mackey gave us,” said shortstop Nick Lewis. “Right now, he says it’s helping us out. So, I believe it is.”

While the bats have been blazing for the Govs, the pitching staff has been doing its job as well. Wallace has allowed just 11 runs over the last 11 games including six shut outs.

“We are throwing strikes,” said Sasser. “Daniel Floyd has thrown four complete games in the last four games and three of them were shut outs. He’s really pitching well.”

“I’m getting a better feel for the ball now,” said Floyd. “At the beginning of the season, everybody goes through whatever getting back in the groove. Now, I’m just throwing my offspeed pitches really well and I can locate all four of my pitches.”

Wallace will look to extend its win streak on Thursday against Coastal Alabama.

