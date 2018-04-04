Auburn professor reflects on MLK's life and legacy - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Auburn professor reflects on MLK's life and legacy

Dr. Bernard Lafayette Jr. worked with King and was with him just hours before his assassination at the Lorraine Motel. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Dr. Bernard Lafayette Jr. worked with King and was with him just hours before his assassination at the Lorraine Motel. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

An Auburn professor and civil rights leader is just one of thousands taking part in events in Memphis to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Bernard Lafayette Jr. worked with King and was with him just hours before his assassination at the Lorraine Motel.

Bernard Lafayette wasn't at Mason Temple for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s  last speech, but he still remembers King's demeanor when he returned from that church to the Lorraine Motel.

"When Martin Luther King Jr. got back we were supposed to finish the press statement for the Poor People’s Campaign, but King was so euphoric. He was so excited. His spirit was so high. We couldn’t do the press statement. We decided to finish it the next morning,” said Dr. Bernard Lafayette Jr. 

In Memphis to support striking sanitation workers, King summoned Lafayette, a veteran of sit-ins and freedom rides, to his room on the morning of April 4, 1968 to finish work on the press statement for the Poor People's Campaign.

"He said the next movement we will have is to internationalize and institutionalize nonviolence. He said you go on to Washington D.C. and get things started and I will be along later. So those were the last words I had from him and that is what I did,” said Lafayette.

It wasn't until his plane landed in D.C. that Lafayette learned the news King had been shot. He still recalls having one pay phone in each hand, the Associated Press desk in one ear, United Press International in the other as the reporters read from the ticker tape what was happening minute by minute.

"I was not expecting him to die,” said Lafayette. “This UPI reporter started crying. This white man started weeping on the phone. I could hear him sniffling. That is how I knew Martin Luther King had died."

Fifty years have passed since that dark moment, but Lafayette says looking back he rest in knowing the assassination plot carried out that day was not successful.

"You see when a person gives his life for a cause you can't take a person life who has already given their life. So they missed as far as I am concerned,” said Lafayette.

Proving no one and nothing will ever be able to stop the mission King lead.  

"His message is all over the world. He was able to give a new interpretation of love,” said Lafayette.

Lafayette is the chair of the National Board of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference which was founded by Dr. King. He is also the author of "In Peace and Freedom: My Journey in Selma."

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Mexico says US troops on border won't be armed

    The Latest: Mexico says US troops on border won't be armed

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:46:08 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:57 PM EDT2018-04-05 03:57:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Khampha Bouaphanh). In this June 13, 2006, file photo, Utah National Guard soldiers work on extending a border fence in San Luis, Ariz., President Donald Trump said April 3, 2018, he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border ...(AP Photo/Khampha Bouaphanh). In this June 13, 2006, file photo, Utah National Guard soldiers work on extending a border fence in San Luis, Ariz., President Donald Trump said April 3, 2018, he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border ...
    President Donald Trump will be signing a proclamation directing the departments of Defense and Homeland Security to work together with governors to deploy the National Guard to the southwest border.More >>
    President Donald Trump will be signing a proclamation directing the departments of Defense and Homeland Security to work together with governors to deploy the National Guard to the southwest border.More >>

  • Police: YouTube shooter was calm in interview before attack

    Police: YouTube shooter was calm in interview before attack

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:57 PM EDT2018-04-05 03:57:06 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Trump signs proclamation directing troops to secure border

    Trump signs proclamation directing troops to secure border

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:26:14 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:56 PM EDT2018-04-05 03:56:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    More >>

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly