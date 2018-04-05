Amanda: Alabama's ever-changing weather continues

April, is that you? We may have woke up to temperatures in the 30s/low 40s this morning, but the sunshine we are seeing so far this afternoon has definitely made up for the chilly morning. We have a lot going on weather wise over the next couple of days, so lets break down the details...

Today: Expect wall to wall sunshine for the rest of the day! Temperatures will find their way into the upper 60s and low 70s by the later on this afternoon. Tonight remains comfortable, just in time for the season opener at Riverwalk Stadium; the Biscuits take on Biloxi at 6:35pm and forecast wise we start off mild and cool off into the 50s by the end of the game.

Friday: Congrats - you made it to Friday! Your reward will be another day of quiet weather. Our sky does turn a bit cloudy throughout the afternoon, but there won't be any wet weather to deal with during the day. Highs build into the upper 70s and low 80s statewide thanks to some increased southerly moisture.

Friday Night/Saturday Morning: Think back to just a few nights ago... remember that last line of showers/storms that rushed through the area? Well, it looks like we repeat that forecast after dark on Friday night into our early Saturday. Widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms build into the region mostly after midnight.

This is a tricky setup where small deviations in the track of the low and resultant instability will make a big difference in how this unfolds; should instability remain more limited, storms would struggle to reach severe limits. You'd be looking at a fast-moving line of gusty showers with embedded rumbles, but no major issues. If the low tracks a little farther north and allows deeper moisture to move inland, these storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and perhaps a spin-up tornado or two. It's a fine line, and one we're not yet confident declaring one way or the other. At this time, it's wise to be aware we have the potential for another overnight severe weather event. Stay tuned for updates!

Rest of the Weekend: Wet weather looks to clear out quickly Saturday, but clouds still linger as cooler air rushes into our state. Temperatures strong because of a lack of sunshine, so highs are well below air in the 60s on Saturday. We rebound a bit with only an isolated rain chance Sunday... highs are closer to 70°.

Monday: We are entering the time of year were round after round of potential severe weather is something we will be talking about frequently. Another opportunity for shower and storm activity looks to make a return to our forecast by the start of the new workweek.

