Eric: Beautiful today, but another round of strong storms awaits

Welcome to the frozen tundra that is the state of Alabama.

Temperatures fell into the 30s across much of the area, but sunny skies are slowing allowing those numbers to climb. The bulk of our near-term forecast centers around another threat for strong to severe storms overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.

TODAY: No complaints here. Highs top out in the lower 70s with nothing but sunshine. Enjoy!

FRIDAY: Tomorrow looks great too. Skies go partly cloudy, but we stay generally dry with highs around 80 degrees.

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT: Remember that last line of gusty overnight thunderstorms? We may do it all over again. After midnight Friday night, a line of showers and storms will again race through the region. This is a tricky setup where small deviations in the track of the low and resultant instability will make a big difference in how this unfolds. Should instability remain more limited, storms would struggle to reach severe limits. You'd be looking at a fast-moving line of gusty showers with embedded rumbles, but no major issues.

If the low tracks a little farther north and allows deeper moisture to move inland, these storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and perhaps a spinup tornado or two. It's a fine line, and one I'm not yet confident declaring one way or the other. At this juncture, it's wise to be aware we have the potential for another overnight severe weather event. Stay tuned.

LOOKING AHEAD: Showers gradually taper from early Saturday into the afternoon, so I wouldn't cancel plans. Rain chances by afternoon remain low. Sunday looks beautiful.

