Eric: Dealing with a frosty Thursday morning

We're dealing with a little April frost this morning with temperatures down into the 30s. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

We're dealing with a little April frost this morning with temperatures down into the 30s.

Our afternoon looks great with sunshine and highs around 70 degrees. Highs tomorrow spike closer to 80 degrees.

Our next system arrives overnight Friday into early Saturday. Showers and storms will become likely, and a few of those could be strong to severe. It's important to remember we are now in the heart of severe weather season and we should expect regular bouts of severe weather.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.