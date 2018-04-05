Chick-fil-A opens inside ASU food court

Alabama State University will be hosting a grand opening for a popular new addition to their food court.

According to university officials, Thursday at 10 a.m. Chick-fil-A will officially open in the John Garrick Hardy Student Center. This event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony as well as various giveaways for customers.

The new fast-food addition will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and students will be able to use their HornetOne card for purchases.

